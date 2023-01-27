Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $203.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.