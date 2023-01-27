Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.