Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 804 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

