Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

