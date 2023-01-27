Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

