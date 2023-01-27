Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after buying an additional 968,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after buying an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,161,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

