Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

