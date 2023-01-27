Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHY. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

