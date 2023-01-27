Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 102,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 152,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000.

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

