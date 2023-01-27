Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,951,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 97,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

