Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

