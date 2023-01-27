Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

