Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

HAS stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

