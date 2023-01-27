Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

