Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

