Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $42.19 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.