Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 644,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

