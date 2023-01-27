Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.66 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

