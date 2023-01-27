Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

