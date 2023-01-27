Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.