Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $240,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.90 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

