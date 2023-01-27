Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $243,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

