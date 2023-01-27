Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $244,000 in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 577,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 222,605 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period.
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $26.67 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.
