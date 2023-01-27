Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $855,000.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.