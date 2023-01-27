Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $855,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.