Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $26.56 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

