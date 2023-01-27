Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIP opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

