Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.98 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

