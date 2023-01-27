Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
