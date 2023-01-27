Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.