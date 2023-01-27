Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $150,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

