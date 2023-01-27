Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.90 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

