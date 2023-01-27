Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD opened at $44.43 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

