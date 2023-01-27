Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $272.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

