Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,055 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $16.86 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

