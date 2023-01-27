Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDX stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.