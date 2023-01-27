Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

