Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $100.54 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

