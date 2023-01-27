Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

KNSL stock opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.05 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

