Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.