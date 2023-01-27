Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after acquiring an additional 639,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,907,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,906.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 439,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 417,919 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 48.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 386,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Yum China Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

