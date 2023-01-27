Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.72. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

