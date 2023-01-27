Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,754 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

NLY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

