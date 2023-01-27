Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.26 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.