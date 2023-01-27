Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE SONY opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

