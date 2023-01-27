Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.18 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.