Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60,754 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,754 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 63,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.8% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

