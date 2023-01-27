Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 632 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

