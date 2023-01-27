Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

