Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

