Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 30.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.