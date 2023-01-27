Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

